Hong Kong Authorities Apprehend Bitcoin ATM Thieves Who Stole $30,000

Authorities just recently took 3 guys into custody following their declared swindling of $226,000 in Hong Kong dollars from Bitcoin (BTC) ATMs in the area.

The nabbed male trio, varying from age 26 to age 55, supposedly made use of 6 various Bitcoin ATM devices, controling them to spend the Hong Kong dollar equivalent of approximately $30,000 U.S. dollars, a short article from the South China Morning Post detailed onAug 15. The declared burglars took the squander throughout 11 deals.

Authorities believe the 3 males in concern apparently comprise part of a bigger criminal operation, the South China Morning Post post stated.

Two crypto exchanges tipped authorities off to the wicked activity prior to the arrests. Wilson Tam, superintendent of Hong Kong’s cyber security and innovation criminal offense bureau, did not reveal the precise thievery techniques utilized, although the bureau did supply the 2 impacted ATM companies with pointers on increased security steps.

“It is the first time we came across fraud linked to bitcoin ATMs,” Tam stated, as reported by theSouth China Morning Post

The variety of Bitcoin ATMs worldwide reached 8,000 in June 2020, while Bitcoin itself has actually gotten even more promotion as a practical possession throughout the year, making the possession a rational target for attacks.