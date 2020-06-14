Hong Kong activists urge UK to spell out extended visa offer | World news

Hong Kong democracy campaigners are pressing the Foreign Office to spell out how Boris Johnson’s “vague and imprecise commitment” gives a path to British citizenship to millions of residents.

It came as Johnson wrote to seven former UK foreign secretaries saying he could be trying to build a world wide groundswell of opposition to Chinese plans to impose a new security law in Hong Kong.

Johnson said he could be “working with a host of international grouping from the G7 and beyond to impress on them the gravity of the situation”. However, he said Britain could provide a lead without needing to form an international contact group, similar to that established through the Balkans crisis in the 1990s, since the seven former foreign secretaries had suggested.

A fortnight ago Johnson responded to China’s plans by saying that he was prepared to give extendable visas to countless Hong Kong citizens entitled to hold a British national (overseas) (BNO) passport. It is thought you will find 350,000 BNO passport holders but a further two million qualify to apply. BNO status is not available to those born after 1 July 1997, the purpose of Hong Kong’s handover to China. In the absolute most explicit facet of the offer, the government said those qualified to receive BNO status will have their visa-free entry period for the UK extended from six to 12 months. This may possibly provide a pathway to citizenship, it added. They can realize your desire to apply to work and study.

But some Hong Kong campaigners are becoming alarmed at having less detail, fearing Johnson might be willing to give only the impression of a generous offer partly to deter China from pressing ahead using its security crackdown. China has angrily objected to the offer, seeing it as interference in another country’s internal affairs.

A briefing for Hong Kong Watch, a UK NGO that promotes human rights in the territory, made by immigration attorneys, expressed concern the UK offer might be severely circumscribed, and what has been offered up to now is “vague and imprecise”.

The briefing said: “It is important now that proper attention is paid to the details so that the proposed changes to the immigration rules provide the lifeline that BNOs, and Hong Kongers, need.”

The briefing expressed concerns the Home Office could severely limit the offer by placing stringent financial requirements on those seeking entrance, or by limiting BNO passport holders access to public funds. There can be doubt as to whether BNO passport holders seeking to keep on in advanced schooling will have to pay international student fees, rather than the lower home students fee.

The briefing also points out that the government will not be clear on the rights of dependants. The foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, has simply told the shadow foreign secretary, Lisa Nandy, in a written answer that he will consider the dilemma of BNO passport holders’ dependants.

Alistair Carmichael, the Liberal Democrats foreign affairs spokesperson and chair of the all-party parliamentary group on Hong Kong, said: “We need to hear at length, and with urgency, exactly what the federal government mean once they say that they’ll provide a ‘pathway to citizenship’ for British national (overseas) passport holders.

“Will the government guarantee swift, easy passage for Hong Kongers in need of a lifeline? What will the measures mean for young people born after 1997, vulnerable to a crackdown from Beijing? Clarity is urgently needed.”

The report also asks how long BNO status holders will have to be continuously resident in the UK before being eligible to apply for indefinite leave to remain. Currently, for example, in case a BNO status holder is in the UK as a student under tier 4, there is no direct route to ILR, and the BNO status holder student would require 10 years’ continuous residence before one may be eligible for ILR.

There is also concern that the proposals exclude young people, specifically those born after 1997, even though they truly are more likely than any group to function as the target of Chinese government repression simply because they have been most active in the demonstrations against Chinese rule.

