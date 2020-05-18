Hong Kong activists back in court amid more legislative chaos | World news

Pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong have returned to the highest of the political agenda with a bunch of demonstrators showing in court as dissident lawmakers had been bodily thrown out of a legislative assembly for the second time in 10 days.

Appearing on Monday had been 15 high-profile figures together with the 81-year-old veteran legislator and lawyer, Martin Lee QC, thought of Hong Kong’s “father of democracy”, in addition to media tycoon Jimmy Lai, activist Lee Cheuk-yan, former authorized sector lawmaker, Margaret Ng, and “Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung.

The group had been arrested final month on prices referring to the organisation of and participation in various final yr’s protests that introduced town to a standstill. Five realized they face longer sentences over a further cost of “incitement to knowingly take part in an unauthorised assembly”.

The instances had been adjourned till June, to permit the prosecution to arrange for a transfer to the district court, and all of the defendants had been launched on bail.









Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrives on the West Kowloon magistrates court. Photograph: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images



The group had earlier posed for pictures, holding up their arms in the now ubiquitous signal for the protest motion’s slogan “five demands, not one less”.

“What is on trial here is the human rights of Hong Kong. We are all on trial,” mentioned Leung Kwok-hung.

“The root of the disturbances in Hong Kong is the Chinese Communist party, destroying and interfering in ‘one country, two systems,” mentioned Lee.

Asked if he understood the fees, one defendant, Raphael Wong, advised the court: “I understand it’s a political prosecution.”

They emerged from the West Kowloon magistrates court to applause, and led the crowds in chants together with “stand for Hong Kong, fight for freedom”.

Foreign governments, human rights teams, and United Nations particular rapporteurs have called for authorities to drop the charges.

Hong Kong’s political state of affairs has sharply deteriorated over the past yr as Beijing and its supportive Hong Kong legislators make more and more brazen strikes on its democracy.

On Monday, the legislative council home committee, which scrutinises proposed laws, descended into chaos for the second time in a month.

The election of a brand new committee chair had been delayed for months by filibustering pro-democracy legislators, whom Beijing accused of misconduct. A controversial legislation to criminalise ridiculing the nationwide anthem is amongst payments ready to be examined.

On Monday, safety guards shaped a human barrier across the chairperson’s desk, as a pro-Beijing appointee led an election. Confrontation escalated and pro-democracy lawmakers had been carried from the chamber by safety guards, who then held the doorways closed.

With no opposition both in the room or prepared to vote, Starry Lee – the pro-Beijing lawmaker who bodily occupied the chair of the committee on 8 May, sparking comparable chaotic scenes – was formally voted in as its new chief on Monday 40 votes to 1.

Afterwards, Democrat Claudia Mo mentioned it was “a perfectly illegal” assembly and election.

“Used to say it’s the beginning of the end for Hong Kong. Now we’re not just near the end, we are at the end.”

At a press convention, fellow members of the democracy camp mentioned they did not recognise Lee’s election.

“The reality in Hong Kong today is that whenever Beijing, whenever Carrie Lam and the pro-establishment don’t like something, they will do whatever it takes, including breaking the system that we have, the rules that we have,” mentioned Dennis Kwok of the Civic get together.