Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong files court challenge to 2019 poll disqualification By Reuters

By Joyce Zhou and Carol Mang

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong submitted a court challenge on Friday versus his disqualification from district surveys, in a relocation which might have ramifications for this year’s eliminations of opposition prospects for the city’s legislature.

Wong, 23, was the only prospect in district council elections in 2015 to have actually been disqualified, with authorities stating his candidateship contravened electoral laws that bar “advocating or promoting self-determination.”

Wong, who China calls a “black hand” of foreign forces, stated at the time he supported the concept of a non-binding referendum for individuals to have a say over Hong Kong’s future status withinChina But he protests self-reliance which is anathema for Beijing.

“The reason I apply for judicial review is to make clear that the power of the returning officer keeps enlarging, they are just (pursuing a) political mission,” stated Wong, referring to authorities who veterinarian prospects.

Wong, who ended up being a worldwide figure after leading demonstrations as a teen in 2012 and 2014, was likewise amongst 12 opposition prospects just recently …