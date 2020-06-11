Honey will be the first product to get new Kitemark quality labels following scams involving fake manuka.

The Scottish Bee Company’s heather honey will now include the registered trademark, which can be owned and awarded by the British Standards Institution, confirming it absolutely was produced in the location and manner stated on its label.

Food fraud costs the industry up to £12bn every year, and honey is identified by Interpol together of the most adulterated and fraudulent items.

The move by the BSI is part of its Kitemark Food Assurance Programme, which aims to independently verify claims made to consumers by testing products and services.

Manuka honey, which originates in New Zealand, is a specially desirable target for fraudsters given its distinctive flavour and so-called health-giving properties.

It is claimed to improve digestion, boost the disease fighting capability, raise energy, soothe stomach aches and help clear infections.

New Zealand brought its first prosecution against a business for attempting to sell “fake manuka honey” this past year.

A total of 18 products and services made by Evergreen Life Ltd were recalled in 2016, after the country’s Ministry for Primary Industries announced they might contain “non-approved substances”.

In the first case of its kind, the company faced 64 charges of so-called adulteration of honey with artificial chemicals – including one popular in tanning lotion.

Authenticity, purity, provenance, welfare and environmental commitments are some of the aspects which will be scrutinised by the BSI.

For example, it may confirm whether beef is produced from herds without hormone treatments which are only grass fed.

If the consumer wants to make absolutely sure that the Kitemark itself is legitimate, there will be a QR code on the packaging which they can scan utilizing their mobile phone, mentioning the verification.

A range of services and products are already included in the BSI across scores of industries.

Howard Kerr, the body’s leader, said: “Today, people want to comprehend the crucial details about the food they eat.

“By extending the power of the Kitemark into areas like food authenticity and provenance, BSI can serve that need. After all, customers deserve food that’s safe, sustainable and socially responsible.”