Honey-fried halloumi with apricot and mint recipe

Halloumi with apricot is a long-standing household favorite, one thing my mum has all the time made us in sandwich kind, and I do know it’s not simply nostalgia that makes me adore it: anybody I’ve served or steered it to instantly falls in love with the mix too. Don’t have mint or rocket? Use what you’ve gotten. I’ve even made it with tinned apricots earlier than and it nonetheless works a appeal.
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 10 minutes
SERVES
Six
INGREDIENTS
- 200g ciabatta or different barely stale bread
- Extra virgin olive oil, for drizzling
- Four apricots or 1 x 420g tin of apricots, drained
- 6 sprigs of mint
- Large handful of untamed rocket (or different salad leaves)
- 1 lemon
- 2 x 250g halloumi
- 2 tbsp runny honey
METHOD
- Halve the ciabatta horizontally and toast beneath the grill till calmly charred. Drizzle with olive oil then tear into small chunks.
- Halve the apricots and take away the stones if utilizing contemporary ones. Cut in half once more and place in a big mixing bowl. Tear within the mint leaves, add the rocket or salad leaves and the torn toasted bread. Squeeze over the juice of the lemon and season nicely. Dress with 2 tablespoons of additional virgin olive oil, toss collectively and unfold out over a platter.
- Slice the halloumi into 1½cm slices. Place a big frying pan on a medium warmth and drizzle in slightly olive oil. Lay within the halloumi slices and fry for round 3-Four minutes, or till golden beneath. Gently flip every slice over and repeat. Drizzle with the honey for the final minute. Place the halloumi on and across the salad and serve immediately.