Honey-fried halloumi with apricot and mint recipe

Halloumi with apricot is a long-standing household favorite, one thing my mum has all the time made us in sandwich kind, and I do know it’s not simply nostalgia that makes me adore it: anybody I’ve served or steered it to instantly falls in love with the mix too. Don’t have mint or rocket? Use what you’ve gotten. I’ve even made it with tinned apricots earlier than and it nonetheless works a appeal.

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 10 minutes

SERVES

Six

INGREDIENTS

200g ciabatta or different barely stale bread

Extra virgin olive oil, for drizzling

Four apricots or 1 x 420g tin of apricots, drained

6 sprigs of mint

Large handful of untamed rocket (or different salad leaves)

1 lemon

2 x 250g halloumi

2 tbsp runny honey

METHOD