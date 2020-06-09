Honda’s global operations hit by cyber-attack

Honda has stated it’s coping with a big cyber-attack that’s impacting its operations all over the world.

“Honda can confirm that a cyber-attack has taken place on the Honda network,” the Japanese car-maker stated in a press release.

“Work is being undertaken to minimise the impact and to restore full functionality of production, sales and development activities.

“We skilled difficulties accessing servers, electronic mail and inside methods.”

“There can be an affect on manufacturing methods exterior of Japan,” it added.

The firm – which makes motorcycles, cars, and power products – said one of its internal servers was attacked externally.

It added that “the virus had unfold” all through it is community, however didn’t present additional particulars.

More to comply with