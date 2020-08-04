Honda recalls 608,000 vehicles for faulty software

Honda is recalling 608,000 vans and SUVs since of faulty software that can, to name a few things, trigger the backup video camera to stop working and the motorist screen to breakdown or reboot. The recalls will start on September 23 rd.

Certain 2018-2020 Odysseys, 2019-2020 Passports, and 2019-2021 Pilots were equipped with “[i] ncorrect cockpit console control module software” that can trigger the screen to disappoint crucial info like speed, engine oil pressure, and equipment selector position up until the vehicle is shut off and on once again. The screens can likewise arbitrarily reboot, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The malfunctioning software can likewise avoid the backup video camera feed from appearing.

Honda will inform owners, however they’ll need to get the software reprogrammed by a dealership. No simple over-the-air software repair here.

Many owners will need to go to a dealership for a repair

Another recall includes 500,000 of those very same vehicles– the 2019-2021 Pilots and the 2019-2020 Passports once again, however just 2019-2020Odysseys These vehicles likewise have an issue with their “[i] ncorrect main network software shows” that can trigger “several errors to occur that can delay or prevent the rearview camera image from displaying.” The concern can likewise tinker the in-car audio …