Honda pauses production and closes offices following ransomware attack

Honda’s world wide operations have already been hit with a ransomware attack and the Japanese automaker remains working to get everything straight back online. The company said Tuesday that it had to temporarily shut down some production facilities, and its customer and financial services operations are closed.

“[T]here is no current evidence of lack of personally identifiable information,” Honda says in a statement to The Verge. “We have resumed production in most plants and are currently working toward the return to production of our auto and engine plants in Ohio.”

The virus is thought to be what’s known as the “Snake” ransomware. This kind of attack involves a hacker encrypting a company’s files to keep them hostage, and then offering to decrypt them in exchange for cash. Honda known it as a “major computer ransomware (virus) attack” in its internal alert system, in accordance with a message viewed by The Verge. “Teams from IT Globally and across the NA Region are working continuously contain this attack and restore normal business operation as quickly as possible, however many business processes that rely on information systems are impacted.”

At this time around Honda Customer Service and Honda Financial Services are experiencing technical difficulties and are unavailable. We work to resolve the problem as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and thanks for your patience and understanding. — Honda Automobile Customer Service (@HondaCustSvc) June 8, 2020

While Honda says some factories are opening straight back up, owners are unable to make online payments or access the company’s customer service internet site, according to complaints on Twitter. And a member of staff in one of the company’s biggest North American customer and financial service offices tells The Verge that temp workers (who make up an important portion of this part of the company’s workforce) aren’t being paid while the office is closed.

Even if the systems were back up, many employees at Honda’s US customer and financial service offices don’t are able to work remotely. As The Verge reported in May, this meant that many of these employees had to keep likely to those offices during a pandemic, and some were worried that the organization was not doing enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In the previous couple of weeks, though, employees at these offices have told The Verge that Honda has finally instituted temperature checks, enforcing social distancing, and occasionally, allowed more folks to work remotely.