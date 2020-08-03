Honda is now using accountants as assembly workers

Because of coronavirus-related staff shortages, Honda is asking office workers at its Maryville, Ohio, plant to move to the production line, local radio station WOSU reports.

Honda did not respond to CNN’s requests for comment.

According WOSU, a Honda manager said in an email to staff that the pandemic has forced many of the company’s employees to take a leave of absence, and “the $600 unemployment [benefit] is making it difficult for our contingent staffing agencies to fill orders.”

Citing low inventory, the email says Honda is temporarily shifting staff from purchasing, accounting and other departments to fill vacant assembly positions until at least mid-August. CNN couldn’t independently verify the email.