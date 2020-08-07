Honda gives Red Bull drivers new F1 power units

Honda revealed ahead of opening practice at Silverstone on Friday that it would be presenting a set of new power system aspects for both of Red Bull’s vehicles this weekend.

Albon took a new energy shop and control electronic devices on his Honda power system last weekend at the British Grand Prix, however will now likewise take a 2nd engine, turbocharger, MGU-H and MGU-K ahead of Friday’s performing at Silverstone.

To match Albon, Verstappen will have an all-new power system for the weekend, taking 6 fresh aspects.

“As part of our PU strategy for the season, we are introducing new power units for the two Red Bull Racing drivers at this event,” Honda stated.

“This gives us greater flexibility in terms of power unit management. The new power units are the same specification as the ones coming out.”

Teams are prohibited from bringing any updates or advancements for their power units through the season after settling on a freeze for the year as part of the continuous cost-saving steps.

Verstappen has actually been minimizing Red Bull’s opportunities heading into the 70 th Anniversary Grand Prix after having a hard time to take the battle to Mercedes last weekend at Silverstone.

” I believe they’re up until now ahead that temperature levels are not going to provide you that additional 2nd in certifying, and what is it, half a 2nd in the race or …