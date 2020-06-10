Honda Cyber-Attack Halts Plants in India, Brazil, Turkey

Honda vegetation in Turkey, Brazil and India have halted operations because the Japanese carmaker battles to get better from a cyber-attack that affected a number of factories worldwide.

The cyber-attack at first of the week focused Honda’s inner servers and unfold a virus by the corporate’s programs, a spokeswoman instructed AFP on Wednesday.

A four-wheel automobile plant in Turkey and bike vegetation in India and Brazil have been nonetheless out of motion following the assault, the spokeswoman stated, including that the agency was “still investigating details”.

In complete, the cyber-attack affected 11 Honda vegetation — together with 5 in the US, in response to native media studies.

All US vegetation have resumed operations, the spokeswoman stated, declining to elaborate additional.

She stated the suspension would have solely a restricted impression on Honda’s enterprise globally.

Global automakers together with Honda have already been hit exhausting by a hunch in gross sales as a result of new coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, Honda reported a 25.3-percent fall in internet revenue from the earlier 12 months as gross sales dropped six p.c to JPY 14.9 trillion (roughly Rs. 10.45 lakh crores) in the fiscal 12 months ending in March.