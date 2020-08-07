HOMIEE Security Camera Outdoor, 1080P Smart AI Home Security Camera, Wireless WiFi Camera with Built-in 6400mAh Rechargeable Battery, Motion Detection, Dual Audio, Night Vision, Waterproof



Why you need HOMIEE outdoor security camera?- Bring you peace of mind when you’re not home



If you’ve ever had a package stolen from your porch or had a car broken into while parked in your driveway, there’s a good chance that the perpetrator was long gone before you even found out you had been victimized. There’s an even better chance that you’ll never know who committed the deed. If this sounds familiar, it might be time to invest in an outdoor security camera.

HOMIEE smart AI outdoor security camera, designed to withstand rain, snow, and extreme temperatures, typically connect to your home Wi-Fi network and allow you to view live video footage of activities occurring outside of your house. It’ll also send an alert to your phone in 5s when someone or something is out there, record video of the event, and depending on features, let you talk to whoever is on your property, all without ever having to open your door (or even be inside your house, for that matter).

Keep an eye on your property at all times with HOMIEE smart AI outdoor security camera!

Clear 2-way Audio

The model comes equipped with excellent two-way communication, letting you ask the FedEx person to leave the package on the porch, or help you scare away any would-be thieves.

Smart AI Recognition

Get a smarter notification of the objects you expected. Built-in AI technology identifies and focuses on humans, pets and vehicles, secure your home better. (Cloud service needed )

Customize the Motion Areas

Customize the motion areas in which the camera will detect. Set the zones(3 in total) to suit your home so you only receive the alerts you care about.

Support Multi-users & Multiple View

One APP can manage multiple HOMIEE security cameras, you can install cameras in different places and viewing multiple surveillance scenes on one mobile phone at the same time. You can also share good moments with friends and family, supporting multiple users to watch online at the same time.

Video 3X Digital Zoom-in

You can even 3X digital zoom-in on the video to see details such as human face or car license number that passed. Cloud service is free for every 7 days permanently.

Cloud & SD Card Storage

The security camera adopt financial encryption, support up to 128G Micro SD(NOT included) storage and cloud storage. You can use encrypted cloud storage for video playback without missing every wonderful moment.

HOMIEE outdoor security camera meet the standards of the waterproof IP65, it is strong enough to withstand rain, snow, and extreme temperatures, can be used both outdoors and indoors, perfectly adequate for courtyard, company, home, garage, etc.

【1080P Full HD and Night Vision】 Wireless security camera can be used both outdoors and indoors, it monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision and Live View. It maintains a 122 Degree Wide View Angle and offers two-way audio talk to let you easily hold conversations.

【Easy to Install and Use】 This battery powered security camera takes less than 5 minutes to set up without having to use any complicated tools. You can install anywhere using an adjustable mounting bracket. Vicoo App is easy operation to help use it quickly.

【Secure Cloud Storage and Local Storage】 The security camera adopt financial encryption, support up to 128G Micro SD(NOT included) storage and Cloud storage. You’ll never miss out on a moment with remote and playback video with the encrypted Cloud service wherever you are. Cloud service is free for every 7 days permanently.

【Smart AI Analysis and Motion Detection】 The home security camera is designed with smart AI analysis feature, allows detecting motion and analysis behavior & face & event. Users can filter videos from person/ pet/ vehicle and get video you really care easily. When motion detected, app will capture video and send instant alerts to your phone. (NOTE: AI analysis is only available for subscribe account)

【100% Wireless and Cordless】 This outdoor security camera is built-in 6400mAh Li-ion rechargeable battery and connect phone app through WIFI, users are available to view video whenever and wherever, and no more worries on dealing with outlets or mess of wires.