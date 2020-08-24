HOMGX 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill, 2.25HP Under Desk Electric Treadmill with Bluetooth Speaker& Remote Control& LED Display, Space Saving Walking Jogging Running Trainer Equipment



Innovative 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill: Compared with ordinary treadmills, our 2-in-1 treadmills have two modes to meet your different exercise needs. When the riser is folded, you can put it under your table to enjoy walking at a speed of 1-4km/h.

Powerful 2. 25 HP Motor & Shock Absorption Design: This treadmill is equipped with a powerful and ultra-quiet 2. 25HP motor, which is ideal for home and office use. The sturdy steel frame and multi-layer shielding design provide effective.

Spacious Running Belt & Safety : The 7-layer wide non-slip running belt will bring you a comfortable running experience. The safety key ensures that you stop immediately in case of an emergency to improve your safety during exercise.

LED Display & Bluetooth Speaker & Phone Holder: The LED display clearly displays time, speed, distance and calories, allowing your movement data to be clear at a glance. In addition, the treadmill is connected to the mobile phone through the cradle.

Installation-free Design & Easy to Move: The installation-free design allows you to use directly to save your time and energy. With built-in transport wheels, the treadmill is easy to move and carry. Its compact and folding design saves space.