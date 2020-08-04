HOMETOWN HERO: Liberty Rookie Jazmine Jones Leads By Example

Jazmine Jones is the embodiment of what it implies to be “more than an athlete.” Making it to the expert level was constantly her dream, however Jones’ calling is to return to her hometown of Tallahassee, FL.

TheNo 12 total choice in the 2020 WNBA Draft, Jones intends on making a huge effect for the New York Liberty this season. When inquired about her draft experience, her voice illuminate with enjoyment.

“It was interesting,” she states. “I didn’t truly understand what to anticipate. Honestly, my entire draft day was genuine chill. I awakened, went to exercise, got home and prepared yourself for pals to come over. Then I had all of my household on a Zoom call to enjoy the draft together.

“When I heard my name called, I was so shocked. Everyone started screaming and crying tears of joy. It was surreal.”

Jones was anticipated to go later on in the draft, so her choice in the preliminary was a little bit of a surprise. Yet anybody who’s viewed Jones deal with the court would comprehend why she was picked so high.

“When I was at DRS (Florida A&M University Developmental Research School), I would constantly state I wish to go to theLeague Whenever I was playing pick-up, I would picture my name being hired the draft. I dreamed this, so to see all of this become a reality, it still seems like …