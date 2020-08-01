HomeSpot Bluetooth Adapter Pro, 2-in-1 USB-C Audio Mixer for Nintendo Switch/Lite, Mixing Audio + Voice Chat from Switch and Smartphone, for Bluetooth Headsets AirPods Pro, Bose, Sony, Jabra and More



Revolutionary Wireless Gaming Experience Like Never Before

Following our popular Bluetooth Adapter for Nintendo Switch (https://bit.ly/B07L9SL7ZT), we are proud to introduce the next generation Bluetooth Adapter Pro, the World’s 1st Bluetooth adapter for the Nintendo Switch family that can connect a Bluetooth headphones and a smartphone at the same time. One can now talk or listen to music on the phone, and play game on Switch, all with a single pair of Bluetooth headphones.

Equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth chipsets and advanced DSP algorithm, the Adapter Pro digitally combines audio from the Switch and smartphone, then stream the mixed audio wirelessly to a Bluetooth headphones or speakers.

Voice chat support on Nintendo Switch is a mess. The game machine itself does not have a microphone and most games don’t have voice chat function.

Some games use the Nintendo’s official voice chat solution, the Nintendo Switch Online app running on iOS and Android. Player will chat with a smartphone running the app while playing the game on Switch. A paid subscription is needed in order to use the Nintendo Switch Online app.

A handful of games have native in-game voice chat. Player need to connect a wired headset to the 3.5mm audio jack on the Switch and chat directly within the game.

The HomeSpot Bluetooth Adapter Pro is the ultimate voice chat solution for Nintendo Switch. With the built-in digital mic, the Adapter Pro acts as a central voice hub. It will work for games with native in-game support or the Nintendo Switch Online app. Even when the game has no voice chat support, user can still talk to friends with the help of 3rd party app like Discord.

Package Contents:

– HomeSpot Bluetooth 5.0 Audio Adapter Pro for Nintendo Switch x 1

– USB-C to USB-A Converter x 1

– Pouch x 1

– Warranty Card x 1

– User Manual x 1

[User Friendly] Being powerful and versatile doesn’t have to be complicated. The HomeSpot Bluetooth Audio Adapter Pro simple 2-button design makes it super easy to use. 5 intuitive indicators show the operation status in one glance. Separate volume level and mixing proportion controls let user fine tune the output to his/her own liking.

[Voice Chat for ALL Games] The HomeSpot Bluetooth Adapter Pro let you talk and play at the same time. No matter what voice chat technology a game uses, either native in-game voice chat, or Nintendo Online App, or even when the game has no voice chat support. Equipped with a built-in mic, voice chat can be done for ALL Nintendo Switch games.

[Enhanced Game Play] Apart from listening to game audio on your Bluetooth headphones, you can also answer phone calls, chat with friends on Nintendo Switch Online, Discord, WhatsApp or FaceTime, and listen to Spotify or YouTube Music. All these and much more with your iOS or Android Smartphone.

[Perfect Match] Low profile design, only 8mm thick, together with matching button colors, makes the HomeSpot Adapter Pro a perfect companion accessory for your Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite. Note: This product cannot be used when protective casing is installed on the Switch or Switch Lite.