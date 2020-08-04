HomeSpot Bluetooth 5.0 Audio Transmitter Adapter with USB C Connector Built-in Digital Mic aptX Low Latency for Nintendo Switch Accessories Compatible with AirPods PS4 Bose Sony



Product Description

Hi-Fi Wireless Audio Streaming



The HomeSpot Bluetooth Transmitter for Nintendo Switch allows high fidelity wireless audio streaming from the Switch to any Bluetooth-enabled audio receiving devices. In-game audio can be blasted loudly through Bluetooth speakers or listened discreetly through Bluetooth headphones.

Dual Streaming with Qualcomm aptX Low Latency



HomeSpot Bluetooth Adapter for Nintendo Switch is the FIRST gaming Bluetooth transmitter that can stream Qualcomm AptX Low Latency audio to two headphones/speakers simultaneously.

Note:

This product supports SBC, aptX and aptX Low Latency. When used with non-aptX headphones/speakers, the standard SBC will be used.

This product cannot be used when protective casing is installed on the Switch.

This product does not have a USB-C pass through charging port.

Qualcomm aptX Low Latency supported



The HomeSpot Bluetooth Transmitter supports the SBC, Qualcomm aptX and Qualcomm aptX Low Latency codecs. aptX Low Latency audio stream has a delay of 30-40ms which is undetectable by human ears.

Note: aptX or aptX Low Latency will only be used when the paired headphones/speakers support it.

Streaming Codec Indicators



Clear indication on streaming codec in used, aptX, aptX Low Latency or SBC.

What is More



TV Mode Supported

When the Switch is docked in TV mode, the HomeSpot Bluetooth Transmitter can still be installed to the USB-A port on the side of the TV dock (using the bundled USB-C to USB-A adapter).

Two Button Control

Two separate buttons for easy dual streaming operation. Each button controls the pairing and connection to one set of receiving device. Press one button to connect to the first headphone or speaker, and then press the other button to connect to the second headphone or speaker.

Package Content

HomeSpot Bluetooth Transmitter for Nintendo Switch Family

USB-C to USB-A Adapter

Small Pouch

User Guide

Thank You Card

[Easy to use] Plug and Play, Connect and Enjoy. Simple dual headphones connection setup. LED indicators showing the active audio codec and which headphone is in use.

[Built-in Digital Mic] World’s only Bluetooth adapter for the Nintendo Switch Family with built-in mic. Hassle free in-game voice chat for games like Fortnite, Smite, Paladins, Friday the 13th and more.

[Digital audio and ultra-low latency] Directly transmit digital audio from the USB-C port. The Qualcomm chipset provides ultra low latency transmission with aptX or aptX Low Latency codecs. When used with non-aptX headphones/speakers, the standard SBC will be used.

[Dual Streaming] The ONLY Bluetooth transmitter for the Nintendo Switch Family that can stream to 2 headphones simultaneously in aptX Low Latency.