HomeSmart Products Weighted Blanket King Size 20 lbs 88×104 | Buyers TIP: Blankets Smaller Than 88×104 are not Really King Size Blankets | 400 Thread Count | Perfect for Couples and California King



Price: $199.99 - $124.99

(as of Jul 16,2020 06:58:09 UTC – Details)

Product Description

BUYING GUIDE



Start by selecting the right size for your bed (King, Queen, Twin). Next select a blanket weight based on the amount of pressure you want to experience. This blanket provides Light PRESSURE. The 10% of your weight rule that other sellers are pushing is inaccurate – it does not take into consideration bed size – for example, 15lb King will provide less pressure than a 15lb Twin blanket. TIP: You can find the pressure of each blanket listed in the title at the top of this page.

HOMESMART PRODUCTS



REST SMART WITH HOMESMART

We spent thousands of hours researching, designing, then tweaking the design, and ultimately creating our line of premium weighted blankets and covers.

WHAT BLANKET WEIGHT IS RIGHT FOR YOU?

This all depends on the amount of pressure you want AND the size of blanket you are selecting. Here are our recommendations for weight selection:

Light Pressure: King size 15lbs & 20lbs | Queen 15lbs | Twin/Personal size 10lb, 12lb

Medium Pressure: King size 25lbs | Queen size 20lbs | Twin/Personal size 15lb, 17lb, 20lb

Heavy Pressure: King size 30lbs & 35lbs | Queen 25lbs | Twin/Personal size 25lb

REST – RELAX – RECHARGE:

Whether you wish to whisk away the pressures of the day, or sleep more soundly, our wonderfully soft 400 thread count premium weighted comforters provide you with the best night’s sleep ever.

Blanket weight won’t shift

400 Thread count ultra soft cotton

Super durable & machine-washable

Designed to fit beds as a comforter

Weighted with non-toxic, no-leak micro-glass beads

Fabric

Premium Cotton

Ultra Soft Bamboo

Cotton or Minky

Cotton/Bamboo/Minky

Sizes

King/Queen/Twin

King/Queen

40″x60″ & Twin

King/Queen/Twin

Weights

10lbs to 40lbs

15lbs to 30lbs

5lbs to 10lbs

——-

Machine Washable

✓

✓

✓

✓

✔ WHEN WE SAY OUR BLANKET IS KING SIZE, WE MEAN IT! Don’t fall for the claims others make about their 80×87″ blankets being large enough for a king size bed – they barely make to the ends of the bed with those dimensions! #1 Customer Complaint with Weighted Blankets? Buying a blanket that turns out to be too small for their bed.

✔ BUYING GUIDE – Start by selecting the right size for your bed (King, Queen, Twin). Next select a blanket weight based on the amount of pressure you want to experience. This blanket provides MEDIUM PRESSURE. The “10% of your weight” rule that other sellers are pushing is misleading – it does not take into consideration bed size – for example, 15lb King will provide less pressure than a 15lb Twin blanket. TIP: You can find the pressure of each blanket listed in the title at the top of this page.

✔ THE LARGEST WEIGHTED BLANKET ON THE MARKET – Finally a premium weighted blanket truly designed for king and queen beds. Whether you wish to whisk away the pressures of the day, or sleep more soundly, our wonderfully soft 400 THREAD COUNT PREMIUM WEIGHTED comforters provide you with the best night’s sleep ever.

✔ ALL SEASON WASHABLE BLANKET – Using an ULTRA SOFT 100% organic cotton that is breathable allows the blanket to conform perfectly to your body without causing you to overheat. This blanket comes with 10 loops around the perimeter, allowing for the easy addition of our luxurious duvet covers that are sold separately.

✔ HomeSmart – A brand you can trust. Over 100,000 customers served and counting!