Homeowners looking to refinance are likely to get hit with this new fee

The new fee, which goes into effect September 1, adds 0.5% of the total loan amount. That comes out to be about $1,400 on an average mortgage, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.
“This modest fee will help us continue helping those who are really hurting during the pandemic,” wrote Hugh R. Frater, CEO of Fannie Mae and David Brickman, CEO of Freddie Mac in a joint statement.

The fee comes at a time when applications for refinancing mortgages are surging, with homeowners trying to save money by taking advantage of record low interest rates.

Who will end up paying for the fee?

Fannie and Freddie, which guarantee roughly half of the country’s mortgages, do not directly give mortgages to borrowers, but instead buy mortgages from lenders and repackage them for investors. The new fee will be levied on the lenders, requiring them to pay an extra 0.5% of the loan amount as a one-time charge.

Fannie and Freddie argue the fee will not cause the cost of homeowners’ mortgage payments to go up because a refinance usually lowers their payments. They say the new fee on an average mortgage would merely reduce those savings by about $15 a month. So homeowners previously saving $133 a month would now be saving $118 per month, on average.

