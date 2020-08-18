Homeowner thought house was broken into following plane crash in Groton | News

GROTON, CT (WFSB) – Federal investigators were in Groton on Tuesday to figure out how a plane crashed into a home.

The small plane went through the roof of the home on Ring Drive Monday night, about a mile short of the runway at Groton-New London Airport.

Everyone inside the home and on board the aircraft is expected to be OK.

Family members of the man who was inside the home identified him as Kenneth Johnson.

Officials said the plane plummeted down directly on top of the roof of the ranch-style home.

Despite the violent collision, the crash did not spark a fire, which officials called “very important.”

Johnson was the only person inside the house at the time of the wreck. He got out safely.

The two men on board the plane were both able to pull themselves out of the aircraft.

The were taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not identified any of the people involved in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board took the lead on the investigation into what caused the crash.

Neighbors described the scene as “chaotic.”

Johnson’s son-in-law told Channel 3 that Johnson thought someone had broken into his…