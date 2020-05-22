Homeowner goes 8 months without water service until WCPO 9 answers SOS

ELSMERE, Ky. — Imagine eight months without water service. Imagine showering your self via the winter with bottled water.

An Elsmere dad stated contractors for Duke Energy broke his water line after which blamed another person for the leak.

After WCPO 9 News made calls, every little thing modified Thursday afternoon.

“It got fixed. I’m happy,” said Don Horton, smiling behind a mask in his front yard.

The only water dripping around his Elsmere home was rain.

Two hours later, Northern Kentucky Water District buried frustration over a leak and $4,000 worth of repairs left undone for eight months.

“I called Duke. They told me to call KS. I called KS and they referred it to their legal team, and it’s been a circus ever since,” stated Horton. “No answers.”

Last summer Duke Energy sent contractors from KS Energy to upgrade gas lines. Before they finished, water erupted in Horton’s driveway.

“I absolutely knew it was them,” Horton stated. “I never had a water problem before.”

His $100-a-month water bill surged over $800.

“I told my husband, ‘I think they must have done something to Doug’s water line because it wasn’t leaking before yesterday and today it is,’” said Horton’s neighbor, Sharon.

Since September, Horton’s 12- and 14-year-old sons lived with their grandparents. Their single dad living on disability checks couldn’t afford repairs, and until he wrote WCPO 9 News, the companies involved refused.

“It’s wrong,” stated Sharon. “If he was wealthy, he would have just gone ahead and done it. But when you’re low-income, you can’t do things like that.”

When we called Duke Energy and told them all Horton had gone through, they thanked us, investigated and promised to repair the line.

Within two hours, the guys in yellow brought new copper and water flowed in Horton’s sink again.

“You did the story and lit the fire,” Horton stated. “I’m glad it is mounted. I’m not going to complain about something now.”