Homeless people are increasingly being moved out of hotels they have been in since the start of lockdown, prompting fears that hundreds of susceptible individuals will be displaced back onto the streets while the coronavirus crisis continues to be ongoing.

Almost 15,000 rough sleepers have already been housed in hotels or emergency accommodation since the lockdown began underneath the “Everyone In” scheme, whereby local authorities in britain were required to house rough sleepers with a £3.2m pot of funding from central government.

Contracts between local authorities and hotels were thought to be terminating at the end of June at the earliest, but The Independent has learned that rough sleepers have been completely asked to leave several of hotels in London.





The Greater London Authority (GLA), which has housed 1,300 people across 14 hotels in the administrative centre, said it had been gradually closing down two of the hotels it’s been using prior to the end of June – including Belgravia House in Victoria, that was vacated last Friday – with the rest of the 10 having their contracts extended to July.

A spokesperson said the GLA was providing an offer of support to everyone in the hotels so that no-one needs to return to rough sleeping when they leave, with those who have not yet positively moved on once the hotel closes offered a location in one of the remaining hotels.

Waltham Forest council and Havering council also said several of homeless people they’d placed in hotels in Ilford had been already required to leave – but this was only done when they had received alternative offers of accommodation.

However, charities said they feared limited resources and affordable accommodation options in many areas, and the “disjointed” approach to supporting people out of hotels from central government, would ultimately lead to people being came back to the streets.

On top of this, they were concerned that many people currently in hotels are not ordinarily qualified to receive housing due to their immigration status, meaning they face being left without support unless these restrictions are suspended.

Rick Henderson, leader of Homeless Link, told The Independent the charity was aware of multiple cases where people had already being asked to leave hotels, with little notice for charities to put alternative accommodation set up.

“With more hotels due to close at the end of June there remains a very real risk of this happening on a greater scale, particularly given the speed at which councils are being asked to act, and the limited resources and affordable accommodation options in many areas,” he said.

“On top of this, we know that many people currently in hotels are not ordinarily eligible for housing due to their immigration status, and we are extremely concerned that they will be left without support unless these restrictions are suspended.”

Neil Parkinson, a caseworker at charity Glass Door, said that out of the 200 people it’s been supporting in hotels, around 20 had so far been moved out and in to longer-term accommodation – but that many the others were facing “huge barriers” as there was “no clear path” for them.

He continued: “Very frustratingly, it is likely they will haven’t any option but to return to the streets unless something drastic changes now. Migrants who live and work here legally, for example, are often unable to access housing support. They will find a huge challenge to access the private rental sector, particularly if they have lost their jobs.

“At the moment, there’s very little absolute clarity from the government by what will happen. Those guests in hotels and the charities like ours that work with them are not getting clear info on when the hotels are due to close and what will happen to people who aren’t being supported by local councils.

“We know some people will be moved into other hotels as the first ones close, but the hotels can’t stay open forever, and something needs to change, or hundreds of people are going to be displaced back to the streets while a public health crisis is still ongoing.”

Matt Downie, director of policy and external affairs at Crisis, said the existing arrangements with regard to providing continuous support in addition to accommodation as soon as people keep the hotels were “completely disjointed”.

“We can expect over the next few weeks to see completely different approaches from different councils because there isn’t a coordinated scheme of what happens next that is directive from central government, or clarity of exactly what is expected from each council,” this individual said.

“It’s crunch-time. It’s either going to be a patchwork of different councils doing different things – the tragedy of some people going back to the street while others don’t – or it’s going to be a moment of real determined vision and effort from government to make sure this is the beginning of the end of homelessness. It’s unthinkable and simply cruel for people to go back to the streets after this.”

Anna Miller, brain of coverage and proposal at Doctors of the particular World UNITED KINGDOM, said: “This outbreak is not more than, and any kind of development of which sees people returned to the streets makes a 2nd wave of infections more probable.

“As we move into the next phase of the pandemic it’s important we don’t make the mistakes of the past and force more people onto the streets. This means enabling local councils to provide homelessness support to everyone who needs it and ending visas that bar access to essential public services.”

A spokesperson through the Local Government Association, which usually represents local authorities in England, said private sector organisations were operating up programs to help people to move on coming from emergency holiday accommodation, but of which for this to happen, “greater clarity” was desired from key government on which practical help would be available to councils.

A Ministry with regard to Housing, Communities and Local Government prolocutor said: “We’ve recently been clear of which councils need to continue to provide risk-free accommodation to all prone rough sleepers and help those moving forward from crisis accommodation correctly, to make sure their needs are usually met.

“Our new difficult sleeping taskforce is making sure as many people as possible who’ve been brought in from the streets with this pandemic usually do not return to sleeping difficult.

“To assist achieve this, we certainly have provided £3.2bn with regard to councils to help fulfill Covid-19 stresses on top of specific money for difficult sleeping solutions. And we certainly have accelerated plans– backed by £433m– which will deliver 6th,000 extra homes with regard to former difficult sleepers around the world.“