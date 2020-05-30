Homeless Jacksonville student to graduate as high school valedictorian, attend college

“It’s been a rocky road, a lot of hardships,” Folsom said in a video message posted to the Duval County Public Schools website. “But seeing myself now about to graduate, about to go to college — it feels good knowing all the stuff I’ve done was worth it.”

In the video, Folsom thanked everybody who helped him and his mom survive, expressing how a lot he owes to them.

“Take advantage of any opportunity you can because you never know where it’s going to lead you to or what you can end up getting out of it.”

Folsom now plans to examine accounting and finance at Valdosta State University in Georgia.