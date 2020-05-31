Homeland Security says shooting of federal officers in California ‘act of domestic terrorism’

US Department of Homeland Security officers have categorised the killing of a federal contract safety officer as an “act of terrorism”.

One Federal Protective Service officer died and one other is wounded following a drive-by shooting at a federal constructing in Oakland, California on Friday, in line with legislation enforcement officers.

Their identities haven’t been launched and the suspect has not been named; officers haven’t clarified whether or not the shooting was associated to an enormous protest in Oakland following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.





Acting DHS secretary Chad Wolf referred to as the alleged shooter an “assassin” who “cowardly shot” the officers “as they stood watch over a protest”.

He mentioned the injured officer is in “critical condition fighting for his life”.

During a press convention on Saturday, DHS Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli claimed that “there are currently threats by some to attack police stations and federal buildings”.

“That violence will not be tolerated,” he mentioned. “We’re also committed to ensuring that it won’t succeed anywhere, and let me be clear, when someone targets a police officer or a police station with an intention to do harm and intimidate — that is an act of domestic terrorism.”

FBI officers reported that “an individual inside the vehicle began firing gunshots at contract security officers for the Federal Protective Service of the Department of Homeland Security” as a whole bunch of protesters had been demonstrating in Oakland.

The Federal Protective Service is used “to prevent, protect, respond to and recover from terrorism, criminal acts, and other hazards” that menace “critical infrastructure, services, and the people who provide or receive them,” in line with DHS.

Twenty-two individuals had been arrested through the protests.