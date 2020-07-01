Homeland Security establishes task force to protect monuments, memorials and statues

“DHS is answering the President’s call to use our law enforcement personnel across the country to protect our historic landmarks,” said Chad Wolf, acting Secretary of Homeland Security, in a news release.

The Protecting American Communities Task Force will coordinate the DHS response, which might include assessing any potential unrest or deploying personnel, according to the news release. DHS will even partner with the Department of Justice and the Department of the Interior to share information, according to the release.

“As we approach the July 4th holiday, I have directed the deployment and pre-positioning of Rapid Deployment Teams across the country to respond to potential threats to facilities and property,” Wolf said. “While the Department respects every American’s right to protest peacefully, violence and civil unrest will not be tolerated.”

Earlier this week, Wolf said the time and effort was being coordinated by DHS component agencies including, the Federal Protective Service, US Secret Service, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection and the Transportation Security Administration.