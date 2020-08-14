Homeland Security Appointments Were Not Legitimate, Says Government Watchdog : NPR

toggle caption Alex Wong/Getty Images Alex Wong/Getty Images

Updated at 4:47 p.m. ET

The Government Accountability Office says that the acting leaders of the Department of Homeland Security, who have been serving in their roles without Senate confirmation, were not appointed through a valid process.

Since November, Chad Wolf has been serving as acting secretary of DHS and Ken Cuccinelli as senior official performing the duties of deputy secretary.

Neither of those appointments is legitimate, the GAO found, because they depended on the actions of a prior official who himself was improperly placed in charge of the department due to an error in…