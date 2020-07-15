hOmeLabs Beverage Refrigerator and Cooler – 120 Can Mini Fridge with Glass Door for Soda Beer or Wine – Small Drink Dispenser Machine for Office or Bar with Adjustable Removable Shelves



Mini Fridge Beverage Cooler



The hOmeLabs Beverage Cooler is ideal for any space, to keep all drinks at their coolest. The free-standing cooler has a transparent glass door with a stainless steel frame for constant beverage viewing pleasure. Its sleek, black exterior and white LED interior light bulb allow you to see your beverages, day or night. With 3 adjustable and removable shelves, you can conveniently store up to 120 standardized soda or beer cans, many bottles of water, and even several bottles of wine! Make your life a whole lot easier, your party guests a whole lot happier, your thirst quenched a whole lot faster, and buy one today!

Large Capacity with Removable Racks



Our hOmeLabs Beverage Cooler has a large capacity with plenty of space for cans, bottles, and more. The cooler contains 3 adjustable and removable shelves to organize and prioritize the items inside. Keep drinks perfectly cool and impress your thirsty guests. The noiseless fan, which is located on the top level of the chamber, keeps consistent air circulation for a uniform temperature supply throughout. Also features modern LED light, defrosting function and personal temperature control. (Note: Not suitable for perishable items.)

Interior Light and Convection Fan



Unlike other coolers, the hOmeLabs drinks fridge works quietly and offers an interior, white LED light to illuminate your beverages. It’s made of high-quality, durable materials and is an elegant, decorative finish that lights up any retro or modern kitchen. The beverage cooler makes a great addition to any room or living space. Our cooler, with energy efficient, advanced technology, provides a whisper quiet compressor that works with the convection fan, for consistent temperature at all times.

Easy, Adjustable Thermostat

Our Beverage Cooler features an easy-to-use temperature control system that can cool down to 34°F. It has an interior, digital display that makes temperature control convenient and easy. In the event of a power outage, the device automatically restores the set temperature in the cooler to your preferred presets.

Great for Any Space

The just-right size for home bars, man caves and more. External size: 18.87 inches wide (front across) x 33.25 inches high (top to bottom) x 17.30 inches deep (front to back). Internal size: 16 inches wide, 29 inches high, and 12 inches deep. NOTE: Images show EXTERNAL size rounded UP to nearest decimal.

Perfect for Parties

The hOmeLabs Beverage Cooler is the perfect “party guest” to any social gathering. The cooler gets cold quickly and stays cold, so your party never has to stop. Supply your thirsty friends with refreshing drinks, good times, and be the optimal entertainer for every event you host.

MODERN ELECTRIC BEVERAGE COOLER – This 3.2 cubic feet, free standing beverage refrigerator features an elegant see through, left hinge glass front door with a stainless steel frame for you to view your wine, beer or soda at a glance. Its white LED interior light illuminates for easy, nighttime selection of your favorite chilled drink

LARGE CAPACITY BEER & WINE CHILLER – Under counter beverage cooler with large, internal storage design is equipped with 3 adjustable and removable chrome shelves. Drinks organizer conveniently holds up to 120 standard sized soda or beer cans, or several bottles of wine

ADVANCED TEMPERATURE CONTROLS – Single zone beverage mini refrigerator has an easy touch temperature control that cools down to 34°F, and large digital display for quick monitoring and setting of any temperature. Its memory function automatically restores the preset temperature of the cooler in case it becomes unplugged, or in the event of a power outage

POWERFUL COOLING SYSTEM – Our 120V 240W heavy duty, vertical chiller features energy efficient advanced technology, and a whisper quiet compressor that works with a small convection fan to cool quickly, and keep consistent air circulation for a uniform temperature supply inside. Perfect for an office, dorm, apartment, RV, restaurant, home kitchen and more

AUTO DEFROSTING FUNCTION – Beverage cooler is also designed with an additional temperature sensor for auto defrost mode. External size: 18.9” W (front across) x 33.3” H (top to bottom) x 17.30” D (front to back). Internal size: 16” W x 29” H x 12” D. NOTE: Images show EXTERNAL Dimensions rounded UP to nearest decimal. Warning: Do not use this cooler to store fresh foods, such as meats, vegetables, fruits, etc. This product can only be used to chill beverages.