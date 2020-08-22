hOmeLabs 43 Bottles High-End Wine Cooler – Free Standing Dual-Zone Mini Fridge and Chiller for Wines with Temperature Control Panel, Stainless Steel Reversible Door Swing and Removable Wood Shelves



Price: $559.99

Product Description

Ranges of Temperatures

Each zone gives a precise temperature that will add good condition to your wine. It scales from 41°F to 57°F for the upper zone and 50°F to 64°F for the lower zone.

Dual Zone Allows To Keep Red and White Wine Together



This innovative Dual-Zone wine cooler will provide an absolute storing condition for your collections of wine. You can set the upper zone and lower zone to your desired temperature for your red and white wine. It gives an even cooling to your variations of wine to have a better and refreshing taste.

Dimensions: 23.4 x 25.2 x 34.4 inches (59.4 x 64.0 x 87.4 cm)

Weight: 122 lbs

Cable length: 5.74 ft (1.75 m)

Rated voltage/Frequency: 115V~ 60Hz 1.2A

Slide In and Out. Removable Wooden Beech Shelves

With its removable natural beech wood shelves, you can arrange your favorite bottle of wines easily. You can take and return the bottles without difficulty as well as clean it with ease. Aside from this, it can fit up to 8 standard bottles and lower shelf up to 11 bottles.

Stylish. Elegant. Well-Designed.

Built with extraordinary design that will surely catch your eyes. The door and handle is made with high quality stainless steel to make it durable, add elegance and makes it more stylish. This Well-Designed wine cooler is built to last and will suit anywhere you place it.

Door Alarm Reminding to Close the Door

This mini wine cooler brings up a new unique feature, it has a door beeper that will alarm to remind you to close the door when it is open or left open. Besides, it comes with a child lock for you to keep your wines chilled and safe from the children.

43 BOTTLE MINI WINE COOLER – This 23.4 x 25.2 x 34.4 inches electric wine cellar has enough space to store and chill up to 43 standard bottles of red wine, white wine, and rose wine or other beverage such as canned beer and champagne. Oversized bottles may have an impact on the number of bottle storage in the wine cabinet

DUAL ZONE OPERATION – Smartly designed with upper and lower zone temperatures for you to store a variety of wines at their perfect storing or serving temperature. The upper zone ranges from 41°F to 57°F and the lower zone from 50°F to 64°F. The cooler will start to work 30 seconds after the temperature settings are finished

DIGITAL TEMPERATURE CONTROL PANEL – Setting, viewing and maintaining your temperature level is easy. You can increase or decrease the temperature by just simply pressing the button. You can turn on or off its white LED light by pressing the light button, as well as the standby button and conversion button. Also, it displays the upper and lower zone temperature

REVERSIBLE DOOR SWING – Built from high-grade stainless steel with double-layered tempered glass that can block UV light. With a remarkable unique feature where you can choose whether the door swings left or right, and comes with removable beech wood wine rack, this compact freestanding wine cooler will perfectly fit anywhere and will add accent to your home, office or bar

FEATURES CHILD SAFETY DOOR LOCK – This small wine fridge comes with built-in lock and keys for the safety of your children, to prevent them from being trapped inside, likewise you do not have to worry about who is intruding your favorite wine. It also has a door beeper that will alarm you when the door is left open for two minutes