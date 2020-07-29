Home Theater Bluetooth Speaker, Asimom Powered Speakers with 45W Extended Bass and Treble, 2.1 HiFi Surround Sound, Wireless Stereo Pairing, Design for Home, Bookshelf, TV, Desktop



Price: $73.99

(as of Jul 29,2020 19:28:12 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Asimom | A Brand Under DOSS

[2.1 Stereo Home Theater] 2* 2” neodymium drivers, 1* 3” subwoofer, and a 3.5” passive radiator, to deliver impressive mids, crisp treble and powerful bass.

[Improved Sound Dispersion] Two drivers and one subwoofer are positioned upward to fill every corner of your room rich sound. A passive radiator is positioned downward at a 15° angle to deliver the thundering bass.

[Accuracy of Sound Reproduction] The digital signal processor NTP creates a true-volume, crystal-clear sound at the highest rate due to sound distortion <1%.

[Multiple Modes] Pair in seconds with all types of Bluetooth devices, such as TV, PC, Kindle, iPod, and cell phone. It also supports AUX-in and TF card.

[Decorating Home] The stylish design and high-end materials fit almost any space of your home. Bring Beauty and passion to your music and to your home.

[Exclusive requirements customization] If you have special needs, please contact the seller to get special upgrade software customized according to your needs.

Power

45W

45W

30W

30W

28W

Sound Drivers

2 Full-range Drivers & Subwoofer & Passive Radiator

2 Full-range Drivers & Subwoofer & Passive Radiator

2 Full-range Drivers & Passive Radiator

2 Full-range Drivers & Passive Radiator

2 Full-range Drivers & 2 Passive Radiators

Playtime

No Battery/AC Adapter

No Battery/AC Adapter

10H

10H

12H

Waterproof

IPX4

IPX4

IPX4

IPX4

IPX7

Size

11.81 x 7.87 x 12 inches

11.81 x 7.87 x 12 inches

10.3 x 6.8 x 6.8 inches

10.3 x 6.8 x 6.8 inches

7.4 x 4.7 x 2.3 inches

Weight

4.63 pounds

4.63 pounds

3.75 pounds

3.75 pounds

2.5 pounds

Digital Filtering: Digital signal processor NTP for accuracy of sound reproduction, ensures songs have clear vocals and enhanced bass for uncompromising performance.

Wireless Stereo Pairing: It’s breathtaking bass you can hear and bass you can feel after pairing 2 Bluetooth speakers. You can enjoy your home immersive the theatre sound.

Dedicated Adapter: Asimom Jewel Pro has no battery inside, and it provides a dedicated adapter for high-power home speakers. The speakers also support TF card and AUX-IN.

Elegant Design: The design of inspiration from nature. Rhombus silhouette and premium materials deliver an elegant look, will easily fit into any desktop, bookshelf, and cabinets.