Home Security Camera, Littlelf 1080P Indoor WiFi Surveillance IP Camera with Manual Night Vision, 2-Way Audio, Human Motion Dectetion for Pet/Office/Baby Monitor, Worked with Alexa – 2 Pack

🌗【Manual Night Vision & 2-Way Audio】 With 6 IR LEDs in complete darkness and soft light, you can see what’s going on day and night. You also can turn off via the Littlelf smart camera APP. Our wireless security camera allows two-way communication with your loved ones via your smartphone at anytime, anywhere.

🏃【Human Motion Detection & Real Time Alerts】Our indoor security camera supports only detecting human motion which can reduce false alarms caused by light changes or fly. Alert notifications will be sent to your phone immediately. Adjust the sensitivity of the detectionany to ensure that you are not bothered by frequent alerts.

🔠【Multi-users & Multiple View】This baby monitor supports many users (No limit) to view simultaneously on iPhone, Android phone and iPad. You could share your camera with friends and family for good moments. Littlelf Smart app can manage mutiple cameras and display 4 live videos on one screen, help you keep up with everything in your house.

☁【90-day Free Cloud & Max 128G SD Card Storage(NOT Included)】You will get a free continuous 14-day cycle recording for 90 days of all detected movements in the littlelf Cloud to make sure you can playback the video records at anytime. High level encryption technology will protect your videos can be only read by you even if this wifi camera was stolen or broken, no one can access your videos.

💌【Work with Alexa & 100% Satisfaction Service】Activate the APP capability in your Amazon Alexa app and connect the APP and Alexa to display the live feed of your wifi camera directly on the screen of your Echo Show. We aim to provide best customer service and best product for our cusotmer, please feel free to send message to us if you have any installation problem or advice.