Home Security Camera, Indoor WiFi Camera Wireless 1080p HD Pan/Tilt/Zoom Cam Pan Wi-Fi Smart IP Camera for Baby/Pet/Nanny, Motion Detection, 2 Way Audio Night Vision

A Clearer 1080P Video

With 1080P resolution(1920*1080), AMICCOM indoor camera delivers incredible UHD quality images. Provide you better vision and video details than 720p security camera.

Two-Way Audio

Responsive and advanced microphone with a built-in anti-noise filter for a clear 2-way Audio experience.

Advanced night vision with 8 built-in 940nm infrared LED beads, can extend the viewing distance to 3 meters, can play The role of theft, theft and destruction. Dark, no light pollution.

HUMAN Motion Detection

AMICCOM WIFI indoor camera supports customized motion detection zones and real-time motion alert via APP. Detected motions will be uploaded as videos and can be downloaded on your phone easily. What’s more, with the adjustable motion sensibility and AI HUMAN DETECTION, false alarms will be avoided by this professional indoor wireless security camera.

1080P Live Video & FHD Night Vision

AMICCOM indoor security camera, equipped with a 36mm lens residential security camera with wide VIEWING ANGLE, providing high-resolution 1080P images feedback. Moreover, the infrared camera enables it to record Full HD Live Video even in pitch-dark environment.

Security and Privacy Protection

AMICCOM wireless security camera supports Micro SD card storage up to 256GB. (SD card is not included! ).

You can save videos to your SD card or phone to make sure all your videos are safe and protected. We offer the most efficient compression and the highest data protection so you can be sure your material is safe.

MULTI-USERS ACCESS

AMICCOM wireless security camera for home can be bundled with several mobile devices, supporting up to 20 people watching live videos at the same time via APP.

FAQ about AMICCOM home security camera:

Q: Can this record 24/7 continuous to the SD card and still alert your phone when there is motion?

A: Yes it records the video continuously all the time to your SD card, and you can control notifications on your app.

Q: Does the camera need to connect the power supply?

A: Yes, it needs to be plugged into an outlet for continuous power.

Q: When the SD card is full, will it erase the earliest video?Why can’t I find the playback video during a period of time?

A: The cam will erase the earliest video when the storage space is not enough; If you can’t find the playback, insert another sd card into the cam, after recording for about 20mins, see whether you can find playback in the new sd card,in this way you can find out the problem, the cam or the sd card problem.

Q: How many sub-accounts can one cam bind with?

A: One cam can bind with 15 accounts(management account and sub-account).

Image resolution

1080p

1080p

1080p

1080p

1080p

Device Compatibility

iPhone/Android Mobile/iPad/Android Pad/PC

iPhone/Android Mobile/iPad/Android Pad/PC

iPhone/Android Mobile/iPad/Android Pad/PC

iPhone/Android Mobile/iPad/Android Pad/PC

iPhone/Android Mobile/iPad/Android Pad/PC

Wi-Fi Band

2.4Ghz Wifi Only

2.4Ghz Wifi Only

2.4Ghz Wifi Only

2.4Ghz Wifi Only

2.4Ghz Wifi Only

2-Way Audio

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Night Vision

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Motion Detection

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Works with Alexa

✓

✓

Pan/Tilt/Zoom

✓

✓

SD Memory Card

Up to 256GB Micro SD Card

Up to 256GB Micro SD Card

Up to 256GB Micro SD Card

Up to 256GB Micro SD Card

Up to 256GB Micro SD Card

Waterproof

IP66 Waterproof, Withstand -4°F~122°F

IP66 Waterproof, Withstand -4°F~122°F

