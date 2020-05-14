Home Office lost passport of man battling for decades to remain in UK | UK news

A trainer from Sierra Leone has spent 28 years battling the Home Office for permission to remain in the UK, though attorneys say he has had a authorized proper to be in the nation from the beginning.

Osman Bash Taqi, 55, often known as Ossie, has discovered himself in a rare Catch-22 situation which has spanned six governments from John Major to Boris Johnson, and seen the immigration goalposts moved extra instances than he can depend.

The key impediment for Taqi being granted go away is his failure to produce his Sierra Leone passport. He has been unable to produce it as a result of the Home Office lost it.

Initially the Home Office denied ever having it however a current letter from a Home Office official confirms they’ve a file of his passport. “Having had a look through Mr Taqi’s records it appears that we have seen a passport issued in 1993,” the Home Office letter to his MP Toby Perkins states.

In November 2018 an immigration choose dominated that his passport is in possession of the Home Office.

Taqi arrived in the UK in December 1992 for the marriage of his sister shortly after the outbreak of civil battle in his house nation. The scenario there deteriorated to the purpose the place it was unsafe for him to return. He made varied functions for go away to remain which the Home Office refused though it was accepted that it was too harmful for Sierra Leonians to return house whereas the civil battle was raging.

He started a relationship with an Italian girl and the couple moved in collectively in 1998 and went on to have three youngsters, Felan, 20, Kai, 18 and Naeem, 14. Felan was provided a spot at Oxford to research maths and engineering however after a 12 months there had to abandon his research as a result of of the trauma and despair his father’s immigration scenario precipitated him.







Taqi mentioned his 20-year relationship together with his accomplice had damaged down due to the years of stress of attempting to safe his immigration standing. Photograph: household handout



The couple determined to marry in 2010 however he was instructed he couldn’t marry with out Home Office permission and wanted to submit his passport. He was not given permission to marry by the Home Office and his passport was not returned to him.

He then made an utility for go away to remain in September 2015 based mostly on having an EU accomplice however this was unsuccessful due to his lacking passport. The Home Office additionally questioned the genuineness of his relationship together with his accomplice regardless of their years collectively and their three youngsters.

When the Home Office refused his utility he was denied a proper of attraction.

By the time he did get an opportunity to return to courtroom in 2018 his 20-year relationship together with his accomplice had damaged down due to the years of stress of attempting to safe his immigration standing and his incapability to work due to Home Office guidelines.

“Our children are all AA students but the situation with the Home Office has affected all of us dramatically. It has destroyed our family unit,” mentioned Taqi. “I no longer know how sane I am. I cannot eat, I cannot talk, I cannot sleep. I’m raging against the injustice of all this. The situation has devastated my whole family. I’m trying to hang on for the sake of my children.”

His solicitor, Louis MacWilliam, of Truth Legal Solicitors mentioned that when he first met Taqi he assumed that given his size of residence in the UK and his three Italian youngsters he have to be hiding one thing critical from his previous.

“He was not. It became clear he has suffered from a harsh system of rules that are forever changing,” mentioned MacWilliam. “Ossie’s case is deeply troubling. He has had a clear legal basis to stay for many years. I hope someone at the Home Office shows some humanity and quickly resolves his case.”

His most up-to-date utility for go away to remain is below the EU settlement scheme as a dependent dad or mum of his EU youngsters. Again the Home Office initially refused his utility due to him not having his passport. In June 2019 he was given permission to make an utility by publish. In October 2019 the Home Office modified the foundations once more saying that for mother and father of EU residents dependency is now not a given. He doesn’t know if that rule change and his lack of a passport will once more stand in his means. He continues to wait for a choice.

The Home Office has been approached for remark.