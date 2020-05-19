Home Office grants man leave to remain after 28-year battle | UK news

An instructor from Sierra Leone that invested 28 years fighting the Home Office for authorization to stay in the UK has actually been given leave to remain simply days after informing the Guardian his tale.

Osman Bash Taqi, 55, referred to as Ossie, was rejected leave to remain in the UK since the authorities stated he fell short to generate his Sierra Leone ticket. He was not able to generate it since the Home Office had it.

He got an e-mail from the Home Office on Tuesday educating him that his application has actually achieved success and also he had actually been given uncertain leave to remain in theUK “I’m still in shock but I can’t stop smiling,” he informed the Guardian.

Initially the Home Office refuted ever before having the ticket yet a current letter from a Home Office main validated they had a document of it. “Having had a look through Mr Taqi’s records it appears that we have seen a passport issued in 1993,” the Home Office letter to his MP, Toby Perkins, specified.

In November 2018 a migration court ruled that his ticket remained in ownership of the Home Office.

Taqi got here in the UK in December 1992 for his sibling’s wedding celebration soon after the break out of civil battle in SierraLeone The scenario there shabby to the factor where it was harmful for him to return. He made different applications for leave to remain, which the Home Office rejected although it was approved that it was as well hazardous for Sierra Leonians to return home while the civil battle was in progress.

He started a partnership with an Italian female and also the pair had 3 youngsters: Felan, currently 20, Kai, 18, and also Naeem,14 They made a decision to wed in 2010 yet Taqi was informed he might not wed without Home Office authorization and also required to send his ticket. He was not permitted to wed by the Home Office and also his ticket was not returned.