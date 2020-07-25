Home Office Chair Ergonomic Desk Chair Swivel Rolling Computer Chair Executive Lumbar Support Task Mesh Chair Adjustable Stool for Women Men (Black)



Mesh Office Chair



Office chair has fashion upholstery, beautifully designed and thickness padded, fits the sitting position of human thigh that would provided you a comfortable seat.

Ergonomic Armrests



Office chair have ergonomic design can help improve your posture and reduce tension in your shoulders and spine.

Ventilated Mesh Lumbar Support



Comfortable Ergonomic mesh office chair with nylon Lumbar Support to provide exceptional support, gives you a better seating experience.

Leisure Live



Office chair have modern profile offers a professional appearance, add one mid-back mesh chair to your workspace. It helps promote a comfortable seated position, which is important when at your desk or in front of the computer for long stretches of time.

Adjustable Private Custom: Office chair offer is that you can personally adjust height of the chair to match your needs. You can pull out on the control handle, which allows yours to tilt back sit forward, just push the control handle in to prevent it from tilting.

Commercial Gas-lift: Computer chair with extra thickness gas lift, fast up and down, you will feel safety, comfortable and convenient in your live.

Solid & Stable: Office chair have heavy-duty metal base, great stability and mobility. Office chair maximum capacity up to 250 lb, and the base has 2500lbs.

360-Degree Swivel & Casters: Office chair have swivels degrees for multitasking convenience, and its durable casters allow for smooth-rolling mobility from one area of the office to another again.

Our office chair can satisfy all your daily needs. Ergonomically designed with highly ventilated mesh back, soft moderate sponge cushion will fit into your sitting position for a long time you won’t feel tired. The bottom of the desk chair is equipped with a tension adjusting knob to provide a certain degree of tilt so that you can relax after work. The adjusting lever can help you adjust the height of the seat so that the chair can reach your ideal height.

Feature

New office chair style, beautiful generous and strong practicability.

Size and look makes the desk chair save space ideal for any place.

The computer desk chair with heavy-duty metal base and arms supports, and lock height control.

360 degree swivel wheel and chair can be more flexible in working station.

All accessories are passed BIFMA test.

❤【EASY TO PUT TOGETHER】 – Office chair comes with all hardware & necessary tools. Follow the desk chair instruction, you’ll found easy to set up, and computer chair estimated assembly time in about 15mins. Office desk computer chair.

❤【SAVE SPACE】 – It is a good choice to add one of our computer chair in your office or put a desk chair in your home/activity room. Desk chair office chair computer chair.

❤【ERGONOMIC DESIGN&NEW PATENT】- The cushion of office chair, armrest accord with human body engineering design, let your body and mesh chair perfect fit, suit long time use, and new nylon base give you creative design! Computer chair office chair desk chair.

❤【QUALITY ASSURANCE】 – All the accessories of our office chair have passed the test of BIFMA, which is a guarantee for your personal safety. The mesh chair can bear the weight of 250lbs. Office chair computer chair desk chair.