Home Office Chair Ergonomic Desk Chair Mesh Computer Chair with Lumbar Support Swivel Rolling Executive Adjustable Task Chair for Women Adults(Black)

Product Description

Ergonomic Office Chair

Office chair analyzing and fitting the back curve of human body, fixing the constraint conditions, the seat back curve which is more conformed to physiological principle is obtained.

Ergonomic Lumbar

Office chair featuring reliable ergonomic lumbar support, this desk chair gives you excellent seating experience.

Breathable Mesh

Ergonomic mesh office chair has durable breathable mesh back allows air to circulate to keep you cool while leaning.

Comfortable Seating

Office chair have thickness padded seat provide extra comfort for daily use and height adjustable.

Computer chair with professional gas lift, convenience to your work or live.

Office chair have heavy-duty nylon base, great stability and mobility. Desk chair maximum capacity up to 250 lbs.

Quiet rolling, flexible operation, office chair have 360-degree swivel and smooth-rolling casters.

New Design office chair has a hydraulic seat adjustment range of 16”-20.7” from the ground, you can working or playing the game in our chair. In the meantime, office chair can satisfy all your daily needs, the ventilated mesh back will keep you from getting stuffy when you are using it for a long time.

Feature

✔New office chair style, beautiful generous and strong practicability.

✔Size and look makes the desk chair save space ideal for any place.

✔Computer desk chair with nylon base and 360 swivel caster.

✔Adjustable Height, lock the height control.

✔Follow the instructions, easy to set up.

❤Extra Comfort – Office chair using high-density sponge cushion, more flexible, desk chair with a mid back design, rectangular ornament not only as a decoration, it can provide good lumbar support makes you feel comfortable.

❤Easy to put together – Office chair comes with all hardware & necessary tools. Follow the desk chair instructions, you’ll found easy to set up, and computer chair estimated assembly time in about 10-15mins.

❤Good office chair for your Live – It is a good choice to add one of our computer chair in your office or put a desk chair in your home/activity room.

❤Ergonomic Design & New Patent- The cushion of office chair accord with human body engineering design, let your body and mesh chair perfect fit, suit long time use, and new nylon base give you creative design!

❤Quality Material – All the accessories of office chair have passed the test, which is a guarantee for your personal safety. The mesh chair can bear the weight of 250lbs.