Home Office Chair Ergonomic Desk Chair Mesh Computer Chair with Lumbar Support Armrest Executive Rolling Swivel Adjustable Mid Back Task Chair for Women Adults, Black

Product Description

Our office chair can satisfy all your daily needs. Ergonomically designed with highly ventilated mesh back, soft moderate sponge cushion will fit into your sitting position for a long time you won’t feel tired. The bottom of the desk chair is equipped with a tension adjusting knob to provide a certain degree of tilt so that you can relax after work. The adjusting lever can help you adjust the height of the seat so that the chair can reach your ideal height.

Feature

New office chair style, beautiful generous and strong practicability.

Size and look makes the desk chair save space ideal for any place.

The computer desk chair with heavy-duty base and arm supports, and lock height control.

360 degree swivel wheel and chair can be more flexible in working station.

All accessories are passed BIFMA test.

✿【Easy to Set up】 – Office chair comes with all hardware & necessary tools. Follow the desk chair instruction, you’ll found easy to assemble, and computer chair estimated assembly time in about 10-15mins.

✿【Soft & Comfort Seat】 – Desk chair using high-density sponge cushion, more flexible, office chair with a middle back design, rectangular ornament not only as a decoration, it can provide good lumbar support makes you feel comfortable.

✿【Quality Material】 – All the accessories of our office chair have passed the test of BIFMA, which is a guarantee for your personal safety. The mesh chair can bear the weight of 250lbs.

✿【With Armrest】 – It is a good choice to add one of our computer chair in your office or put a desk chair in your home/activity room. The seat height can be adjusted from 17.1″-20.3″ and the seat measures 18.5″(W)*18″(D)

✿【Ergonomic & New Patent】- The cushion of office chair, armrest accord with human body engineering design, let your body and mesh chair perfect fit, suit long time use, give you creative design!