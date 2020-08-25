‘Home Improvement’ stars Tim Allen, Richard Karn reunite for new competition series ‘Assembly Required’

Allen, 67, is starring in the series along with Karn, 64, who will host the program.

The 10-episode program “will spotlight the best and brightest builders from across the country, at their home workshops, as they compete to breathe new life into everyday household items in desperate need of fixing,” according to a news release.

“Let’s face it — we’re living in a throwaway society,” Allen stated in the release. “We buy, break, replace… rinse and repeat. Whatever happened to repair and rebuild?”

The “Last Man Standing” star likewise compared the idea of reconstructing to daily life circumstances.

“There are some people who unfriend, unfollow and dispose of anything that offends, annoys or breaks – so I’ve created a show to remind people of the satisfaction and pride that comes from rebuilding something on their own,” he stated.

Allen likewise gushed about getting Karn to do the job with him. “Now we’re talking More Power!” he stated in referral to his “Home Improvement” character’s signature line.