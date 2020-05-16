Home health aide charged after elderly patient dies of Covid-19 complications

A home health aide in New Jersey is dealing with 5 matters of endangerment after an 80- year-old female she looked after passed away after having Covid-19

The aide, Josefina Brito-Fernandez, 49, was asked to self-quarantine by health authorities after screening favorable for the infection at a Camden screening website in mid-April, the New Jersey attorney general of the United States’s workplace claimed in a declaration.

Instead, Brito-Fernandez proceeded dealing with the female and also 2 developmentally handicapped brother or sisters in their home without individual safety devices the following day, the attorney general of the United States claimed.

Home video clip shows up to reveal the health aide without PPE taking important indications, feeding and also sponge-bathing the female, according to the attorney general of the United States’s workplace. The aide’s company had actually mandated all staff members use PPE when dealing with people, the attorney general of the United States’s workplace claimed.

The elderly female and also 4 various other participants of the family later on evaluated favorable for the infection. The female was hospitalized and also passed away days after the home check out.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office decreased to validate whether Brito-Fernandez evaluated favorable for the infection mentioning clinical personal privacy legislations, however it is recognized that she touched with somebody that had Covid-19 prior to experiencing signs, according to journalism launch.

The New Jersey attorney general of the United States’s workplace and also New Jersey State Police likewise decreased to validate that Brito-Fernandez got a favorable Covid-19 examination outcome.

CNN connected to the state Division of Consumer Affairs to validate Brito-Fernandez has an energetic nursing permit however did not right away listen to back.

Brito-Fernandez is not presently captive, according to Colby Gallagher, a spokesperson with the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

A court look has actually not been set up yet, and also it is not recognized if she has actually kept a lawyer right now, Gallagher claimed.