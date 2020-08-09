Home favourite Sullivan cruises to victory at English Championship By Reuters

(Reuters) – Andy Sullivan held back a perky obstacle from Spain’s Adrian Otaegui to lift his 4th European Tour title at the English Championship on Sunday.

Englishman Sullivan began the day 5 shots clear at the top of the leaderboard however his benefit was cut to 3 as Otaegui carded 5 birdies on the front 9 at Hanbury Manor Country Club in Ware.

Sullivan reacted with a late thrive of his own, making 4 birdies on the back 9 to surface 27- under and 7 shots clear at the top.

It marks the 34- year-old’s very first European Tour victory given that the Portugal Masters in 2015, the year of all his previous title victories.

Sullivan’s shimmering kind in 2015 made him a location in the European group for the 2016 Ryder Cup, which the United States won 17-11

Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard ended up third on 19- under with a bogey-free last round of 64.

