Home Depot removes spools of ropes from its shelves after customer started making NOOSES in stores

The Home Depot has changed just how it displays rope on the market after nooses made from spooled rope were discovered in a few of its stores, lately last month in North Carolina.

The do it yourself giant has removed giant spools of rope from everybody of its US locations and has switched to attempting to sell pre-cut rope in lengths that are most often sold, Home Depot spokesperson Margaret Smith told DailyMail.com

‘Unfortunately, we’ve had some instances where spooled rope was used to produce hate symbols and we’re not planning to tolerate it,’ Smith said in a statement. ‘Out of an abundance of caution, we temporarily removed spooled rope from our aisles.’

Home Depot has changed just how it displays rope on the market after a lady found both of these nooses in a Charlotte, North Carolina, store in early June

A Twitter user on June 23 shared this photo showing a note at a Home Depot store announcing the removal of rope spools

Smith noted that when customers aren’t able find pre-cut rope in the length their specific project calls for, they could always ask an employee to cut the required length for them.

The move comes per month after a lady shopping at a Home Depot in Charlotte, North Carolina, said she found a pair of nooses that have been fashioned from spooled rope.

‘I was shocked,’ Hattie Leonard told WCNC of her disturbing discovery on June 7. ‘It’s just one of those things you do not expect to see.’

The store chain released a statement at that time addressing the incident in Charlotte.

‘The Home Depot doesn’t tolerate racism or discrimination, period,’ it read in part. ‘We’re appalled and disturbed by this incident.’

A year ago, two sisters reported finding nooses in a Wilmington, Delaware, Home Depot’s rope aisle, reported CNN Business.

And right back in 2016, a worker at a Pittsburgh-area Home Depot filed a complaint after coming upon a noose inside the business.

Smith told DailyMail.com on Friday that so far, she’s got not personally heard of customers complaining about the removal of rope spools from store aisles.

A hangman’s noose has long been symbolic of racism and hatred directed at African-Americans.

Since 2016, there have been multiple incidents where nooses were found at Home Depot stores, including in Delaware and Pennsylvania

‘Its origins are linked to the history of lynching in America, specially in the South after the Civil War, when violence or threat of violence replaced slavery together of the primary forms of social get a grip on that whites used on African-Americans,’ according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Home Depot’s decision comes amid ongoing protests over the US against system racism and police brutality, that have been sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a black man, by a white Minneapolis officer.

Home Depot CEO Craig Meaner released a statement last month expressing support for the protesters and the African-American community at large, and pledging $1million to the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

‘We must stand with all who are focused on change which will bring us closer to realizing an end to discrimination and hatred,’ he stated.