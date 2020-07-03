Home Depot changes rope sales policy over noose reports

But it wasn’t the very first time Home Depot was alerted to nooses in its stores. As a result, the organization has chose to sell shorter, pre-cut lengths of rope instead of rope wrapped on large spools.
“Unfortunately, we’ve had some instances where spooled rope was used to create hate symbols and we’re not going to tolerate it,” Home Depot spokesperson Margaret Smith told CNN Business on Thursday.
The hangman’s noose knot is widely regarded as a threatening symbol of racism and hatred. In American history, noose knots were commonly used to hang African Americans all through routine lynchings that have terrorized Black communities since slavery.
Home Depot (HD) said the rope sale policy change was a precautionary measure.
In 2016, a Pittsburgh-area Home Depot employee filed a complaint after discovering a noose hanging in the rope aisle inside his store. And last year, a Wilmington, Delaware, Home Depot came under fire after sisters Lisa and Lyonni Flowers reported finding nooses hanging in the store’s rope aisle.
The symbolism of nooses is very relevant as businesses and institutions in the united states are engaged in a conversation about systemic racism.
NASCAR officials recently released a photo of a noose found hanging in the garage stall of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, who’s Black. NASCAR personnel found the knot at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama on June 21, officials said.
An FBI investigation determined the incident was not a hate crime after investigators discovered the noose have been hanging in the stall since October of a year ago.
“It was a noose,” Wallace said in a reaction to the FBI investigation. “Whether tied in 2019 or whatever, it was a noose.”