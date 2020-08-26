Home Bluetooth Speaker, Asimom Powered Speakers with 45W Extended Bass and Treble, 2.1 HiFi Surround Sound, Wireless Stereo Pairing, Design for Home, Bookshelf, TV, Desktop

Price:
$73.99 - $61.99
(as of Aug 26,2020 22:29:36 UTC – Details)
Product Description
Asimom | A Brand Under DOSS
[2.1 Stereo Home Theater] 2*2” neodymium drivers, 1* 3” subwoofer, and a 3.5” passive radiator, to deliver impressive mids, crisp treble and powerful bass.
[Improved Sound Dispersion] Two drivers and one subwoofer are positioned upward to fill every corner of your room rich sound. A passive radiator is positioned downward at a 15° angle to deliver the thundering bass.
[Accuracy of Sound Reproduction] The digital signal processor NTP creates a true-volume, crystal-clear sound at the highest rate due to sound distortion <1%.
[Multiple Modes] Pair in seconds with all types of Bluetooth devices, such as TV, PC, Kindle, iPod, and cell phone. It also supports AUX-in and TF card.
[Decorating Home] The stylish design and high-end materials fit almost any space of your home. Bring Beauty and passion to your music and to your home.
[Exclusive requirements customization] If you have special needs, please contact the seller to get special upgrade software customized according to your needs.
Power
45W
45W
30W
30W
28W
Sound Drivers
2 Full-range Drivers & Subwoofer & Passive Radiator
2 Full-range Drivers & Subwoofer & Passive Radiator
2 Full-range Drivers & Passive Radiator
2 Full-range Drivers & Passive Radiator
2 Full-range Drivers & 2 Passive Radiators
Playtime
No Battery/AC Adapter
No Battery/AC Adapter
10H
10H
12H
Waterproof
IPX4
IPX4
IPX4
IPX4
IPX7
Size
11.81 x 7.87 x 12 inches
11.81 x 7.87 x 12 inches
10.3 x 6.8 x 6.8 inches
10.3 x 6.8 x 6.8 inches
7.4 x 4.7 x 2.3 inches
Weight
4.63 pounds
4.63 pounds
3.75 pounds
3.75 pounds
2.5 pounds
【Wireless Stereo Pairing】 It’s detail with clear and ear-pleasing loudness you can hear, and breathtaking bass you can feel after pairing 2 Bluetooth speakers. You can enjoy your home immersive theatre sound for music, news,audiobook, dialogue, etc.
【Dedicated Adapter】Asimom Jewel Pro has no battery inside, and it provides a dedicated adapter for high-power home speakers. The Bluetooth speaker also support TF card and AUX-IN.
【Elegant Design】 The design of inspiration from nature. Rhombus silhouette and premium materials deliver an elegant look, will easily fit into any desktop, bookshelf, and cabinets.
【TV/Projector Connection】NOTE: The TV/Projector should have 3.5mm AUX output or Bluetooth to connect with the speaker, if it doesn’t have the AUX or Bluetooth, it will unable to connect with the speaker. Before purchasing, PLEASE help to confirm that your TV or digital products do have 3.5mm AUX output or Bluetooth. Also please make sure your TV or digital products support analogue audio output.