HOMCOM High Back Faux Leather Adjustable Heated Executive Massage Office Chair – Dark Brown



Price: $189.99

(as of Jul 29,2020 22:49:23 UTC – Details)

Product Description

This executive heated massage office chair from HomCom combines traditional style and ergonomic functions, including massage and heating features to soothe aching muscles. Customize your massage with the remote that controls 6 different massage settings with built-in heating and vibrating options that target the upper back, lower back, and legs. Choose between 15,30, or 60-minute durations with the timer function. The heat and massage functions operate independently giving you the freedom to customize your experience. Extra padding in this heated office chair makes this executive massage chair a breeze to sit in for full work days, and the upper back and lumbar support mean that you can avoid common office injuries by sticking with this wellness-minded seating option. This massage chair desk seat can support up to 265 lbs. The high-quality PU leather can be easily cleaned and is fade resistant to withstand everyday use. Quietly adjust the heated computer chair with the pneumatic gas lift base to easily raise and lower the chair to find the perfect desk position.

Specifications：

Color: Dark Brown

Material: Faux Leather, Plastic, Sponge

Weight Capacity: 265 lbs

Overall Dimensions: 24.4″ W x 26.8″ D x 43.7″ – 47.6″ H

Adjustable Seat Height: 17.5″ – 21.5″

Seat Width: 21.5″

Back Thickness: 5.5″

Seat Thickness: 4″

Net Weight: 41 lbs

Features：

Executive high back computer chair with a curved design for lumbar support

Remote to control the heating and 6 vibrating massage options

Timer duration includes 15,30, or 60 minutes

Padded seat, armrests, and backrest

Slightly rocking back and forth for added comfort

Pneumatic seat-height and position adjustment

Upholstered in high quality, extra-padded PU leather

Smooth-rolling casters for quick and easy movement

A 5-star base for extra stability

Note: please avoid rocking while reclining on it for safey purpose

Material

Polyester, Sponge, Nylon Legs, PU Wheels

Linen Fabric, Sponge, Steel, Wood

Sponge, Nylon, PP

Velvet, Foam, PP, Nylon, Plastic

PU Leather, PVC, Sponge, Steel

PU Leather

Seat Size

18″ W x 16.5 D”

20″W x 20″D

20.5″W x 17.25″D

18″ W x 18″ D

18.5″W x 18.5″D

19.5” W x 19” D

Seat Height

26″ – 34.5″ H

18″H- 21.25″H

22.75″-26.75″H

19″ – 23″ H

16.5″-19.75″ H

18” – 22” H

Swiveling

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✅HEATING AND VIBRATING MASSAGE: Customize your massage with the remote that controls 6 different massage settings with built-in independent heating and vibrating options that target the upper back, lower back, and legs. Choose between 15, 30 or 60-minute durations with the timer function.

✅FULL BODY COMFORT: Padded seat, armrests, and backrest can recline up to 135 degree to provide superior full body support. Slightly rocking back and forth for added comfort.

✅EXTRA PADDED MATERIAL: Upholstered in high quality, extra-padded PU leather to keep you comfortable while sitting for long periods of time. The high-quality PU leather can be easily cleaned and is fade resistant to withstand everyday use.

✅DURABLE AND STABLE BASE: Smooth-rolling non-scratch casters for quick and easy movement with a 5-star base for extra stability keeps you secure while you work. This heated computer chair seat can support up to 265 pounds.