HOMBOM Folding Electric Bike 350W City Commuter Ebike 14 Inch Electric Bicycle with LCD Display Suitable for Adults and Teenagers, Larger Capacity【Upgraded Version C】

HOMBOM (material of home) is a self-operated home & outdoor manufacturing company. We are committed to develop a series of products for family healthy life, including home fitness equipment, home living furniture, portable home transportation, outdoor sports equipment;

【Version Upgrade Part Ⅰ】 ✅ Higher-speed motor: 350 watts high-performance motor, which can provide rapid lifting when needed, or only to cope with steep ascents. Pure electric can travel 30 kilometers, electric assisted driving can travel 60 kilometers ✅Larger battery capacity：48V 8AH can increase the service life of your electric car

【Version Upgrade Part Ⅱ】 ✅More powerful shock absorption settings: Adopting 10-weight shock-absorbing system, which brings responsive and ; stable riding, quickly adapts to various bumpy road sections, and makes riding more comfortable ✅Greater load-bearing capacity: 400Kg/881LB

【Large-capacity storage basket and 3 seat】: Hand-held buckle design, convenient to go out to buy food, the best choice for small pets and out shopping, Two adult seats and one infant seat can carry a family

【Smart Riding Mode】-There are three riding mode options for electric bicycles. You can choose pure electric or electric assisted relaxation mode, or choose pedal riding mode, and choose different modes according to road conditions to meet your travel needs.

【WARRANTY】 With one-year warranty for the electric motor, battery and the charger, You’ve no Worry Using It. We have Confidence in Our Electric bike, and Believe you would like it. Buy this item with confidence. If there any issue with it, don’t hesitate to contact us. 95% assembled