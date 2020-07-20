Homall Gaming Office High Back Computer PU Leather Desk PC Racing Executive Ergonomic Adjustable Swivel Task Chair with Headrest and Lumbar Support, White



Price: sc -

Description:This Homall gaming chair well supports shoulders, neck and head with its extended long chair back. It’s comfortable due to the perfect ergonomic design and high quality PU leathery



Specification: 90-180 degrees tilt adjustable height gas-spring cylinder Foot rest padding design. smooth-rolling color caster wheels high quality PU leather. Headrest pillow and lumbar cushion included maximum weight capacity :300 lbs Assembly required. Dimension: Sitting height: 17.3-21.3 inch Backrest dimension: 23.2″X32.2″(LXW)



Notice:assembly instruction attached, easy installation in 30 minutes.



Upgraded Configuration:Class-3 gas lift verified by SGS,durable,reliable and supports up to 300lbs;Rubber casters,rolling quietly and tested by 1000 miles rolling.

Dimension:Size of Back: 22.5″X30.5″(LXW),Size of Seat: 19.8″X20.5″(LXW),Seat adjustable height:17.3-21.5 inch.

Multi-Function:360 Degree Swivel and Multi-direction Wheels,Load Capacity:300-pound maximum weight capacity.Recline function;Between 90 – 180 degree.Rocking function:chair can rock back and forth when you adjust the knob beneath the seat.

Wide Usage: This Homall gaming chair is suitable for you to play computer games, watch TV, do the work and have a rest. It will make your space more modern and elegant.