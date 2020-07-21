Homall Gaming Chair Office Chair High Back Computer Chair PU Leather Desk Chair PC Racing Executive Ergonomic Adjustable Swivel Task Chair with Headrest and Lumbar Support (White)



Product Description

This Homall Gaming Chair extends the full length of the back with support for the

shoulders, head, and neck. Our chairs are crafted to perfection and designed to

the bodies natural shape, you will find complete comfort with its Furniture Quality PU leather.

Specification:

-Tilt Locking mechanism 90-180 degrees angle adjuster

-Height-adjustable gas spring cylinder

-Sturdy five star base

-Easy to move with color caster wheels

-Orthopedically and ergonomically designed

-Premium PU leather material

-Headrest pillow and lumbar cushion are included

-Load capacity up to 300 lbs

*Note:Be sure to install the product according to the instruction.

Upgraded Configuration:Class-3 gas lift verified by SGS,durable,reliable and supports up to 300lbs;Rubber casters,rolling quietly and tested by 1000 miles rolling.

Dimension:Size of Back: 22.5″X30.5″(LXW),Size of Seat: 19.8″X20.5″(LXW),Seat adjustable height:17.3-21.5 inch.

Multi-Function:360 Degree Swivel and Multi-direction Wheels,Load Capacity:300-pound maximum weight capacity.Recline function;Between 90 – 150 degree.Rocking function:chair can rock back and forth when you adjust the knob beneath the seat.

Wide Usage: This Homall gaming chair is suitable for you to play computer games, watch TV, do the work and have a rest. It will make your space more modern and elegant.