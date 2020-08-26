Holy Stone HS720 Foldable GPS Drone with 4K UHD Camera for Adults, Quadcopter with Brushless Motor, Auto Return Home, Follow Me, 26 Minutes Flight Time, Long Control Range, Includes Carrying Bag



Price: $299.99

(as of Aug 26,2020 01:31:36 UTC – Details)

Product Description

4K Camera with Shock Absorption

4K camera with shock absorption, a 90 degrees rotation adjustable lens and 5G fluent FPV transmission will let you experience the world right before your eyes.

26 Mins Flying Time

The military-grade intelligent battery is safe and durable with a longer flight time of up to 26 minutes. Dual Balance Charger is included.

Brushless Motor

Brushless motor with aviation propellers for high aerodynamic efficiency, which is more quiet and longevous than brushed motor.

GPS Return to Home

It will always returns automatically whenever Battery is low, Signal is lost or You press one key return.

Point of Interest

It can automatically orbit around or fly along the path you set. Lets the viewer immerse themselves in the video.

Drone App

Control the drone and enjoy the beauty and landscapes everywhere you go through app. When you return home, share your creation with one click in app.

Follow Me

No matter how fast you run. The HS720 follow me feature has you covered. Easily get professional images.

Optical Flow Positioning

The optical flow is set on a fixed height using a double stable system thus, making hovering indoors very stable.

Foldable Design with Carrying Bag

Built-in metallurgical gear shaft for smooth and carefree movements. Carrying Bag included makes it easy to store and carry the drone.

Specification of Model HS720



Weight: 16.2 OZ

Flight Time: 26 Minutes / Charging Time: 5-7 Hours

Dimension: 6.8*4.1*2.2 IN (Folding) / 14.4*13.2*2.4 IN (Unfolding)

Transmitter Range: 2624-3277 Feet

Video/Photo Resolution: 4K(3840 x 2160) Lens: FOV 110° Max Supported TF Card: 32GB (Not included)

Package



Drone and Transmitter*1

Drone Battery*1

Extra Propellers *4 with Screwdriver*1

USB Charging Cable with Charge Hub*1

Instructions for Use*1

4K UHD Camera with Image Stabilization: The optimized full HD Camera built with Shock Absorption holder ensures shooting 3840 x 2160 high resolution images and videos without camera vibration. 5GHz FPV transmission and 90°adjustable lens enables you to see the word from different angle.

GPS Assisted Intelligent Flight: Never lose the drone. It returns automatically whenever battery is low, signal is lost or you press one key return. Also, it is so smart to fly at your will, following you automatically, flying along a path you set, or fly around a point in circles. You may focus on your photography and creation.

Configuration Upgrade: The intelligent battery works for 26 Mins for each charge; the long-life Brushless Motors have lower power consumption and give you a quieter flight; the foldable design and well-fitted carrying case make it easy to take the drone outdoor. PRODUCT SUPPORT AVAILABLE!

Simple Operation: Equipped Multi Sensors guarantee hovering with great stability and high quality pics taken under different flying environment; Optical Flow Positioning makes great effect when GPS signal is lost or weak. Functions, like one key start/stop, emergency stop, altitude hold and electric fence, keep it simple to control for even beginners.

Considerate Controller: The control range of 2.4GHz transmitter reaches to 3000 feet high range; battery level and GPS signal shown on the LED screen; a button to turn on or off the drone light is added; right hand throttle mode is available for left-hander. Remember to remove the scratch-proof film from the controller and the camera before use.