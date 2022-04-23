On April 24, the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyrs of the Armenian Genocide, a Holy Liturgy will be served in all the temples of the Armenian Apostolic Church, at the end of which an intercessory service will be held for the holy martyrs of the Armenian Genocide.

The Congregation of the Mother See will take part in the Holy Liturgy in St. Gayane Monastery (the beginning of the Holy Liturgy is at 10:30). On this occasion, the relics of the Holy Martyrs of the Armenian Genocide and the icon dedicated to the holy martyrs will be taken out for the worship of the faithful.

At the end of the Holy Liturgy, the blockade of the Mother Cathedral, in front of the khachkar of Prayer, will be interceded for by the holy martyrs of the Armenian Genocide.

“The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin invites the children of our people to pray in this sacred day, to ask for the intercession of our holy martyrs to God for the safe life of our people around the world, for the peace and prosperity of our homeland,” the Mother See said in a statement.