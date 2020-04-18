Holy Fire ceremony in Jerusalem takes place without pilgrims – Panorama

The Holy Fire ceremony symbolizing Jesus’ resurrection took place in a abandoned Jerusalem on Saturday, without the joyful throng of Orthodox Christian pilgrims who would usually attend some of the colourful spectacles of the Easter season, Reuters reported.

Outside in the medieval courtyard of the Holy Sepulchre, by custom the location of Jesus’ crucifixion, burial and resurrection, the plaza was empty of all however a number of Israeli police and clerics sustaining social distancing.

It is famous that the Holy Fire ceremony sometimes attracts tens of 1000’s of worshippers to an imposing gray edicule in the Holy Sepulchre that’s believed to comprise the tomb the place Jesus lay two thousand years in the past.

Sunbeams that pierce by means of a skylight in the church’s dome are believed by worshippers to ignite a flame deep contained in the crypt, a mysterious act thought of a Holy Saturday miracle every year earlier than Orthodox Easter Sunday.