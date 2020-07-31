Holy cluck! KFC reveal they are running out of CHICKEN amid the coronavirus pandemic 

KFC Australia have actually exposed they are experiencing a chicken scarcity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The junk food chain revealed specific shops in Melbourne would be closed or open for minimal hours due to the supply concern.

‘We’ve had a bit of difficulty with our chicken supply today,’ The KFC Australia site read.

KFC guaranteed consumers the concern was ‘short-term’ and the chain would ‘have our complete menu up and frying in a day or 2’.

A KFC Australia representative stated shops would be affected over the weekend.

‘Our chicken supply has actually been interrupted in Victoria today and some of our dining establishments will just be open for minimal hours or might need to close this weekend.

‘We’re sorry for any problems this triggers our consumers– we’re doing whatever we can to assist our providers return on track,’ the representative stated.

KFC has actually not verified which shops would be impacted or possibly closed.

The news follows Victorian meat processing centers saw a number of coronavirus break outs.

The more processing plant for Ingham’s Chicken in Thomastown, north Melbourne, closed down recently after it was connected to 5 cases of COVID-19

Residents in Metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire are midway through a rigorous six-week-long coronavirus lockdown.

The phase 3 limitations just allow citizens to leave their houses for necessary factors consisting of workout, care, acquiring food and accessing work or education.

It is likewise obligatory to use a face covering outdoors and anybody flouting the guideline deals with a $200 on-the- area fine.

The state tape-recorded its second-highest day-to-day boost because the pandemic started with 627 brand-new coronavirus cases onFriday

Victoria likewise tape-recorded 8 more deaths, bringing the state’s overall to112

Half of Victoria’s deaths have actually been connected to aged care centers.